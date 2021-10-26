Swinney: 'We are going to need our crowd'

During his radio call-in show Monday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sent a message to Tiger fans, letting them know how important it will be for them to show up at Death Valley on Saturday and be loud during the game against Florida State.

“I am looking forward to a great day in The Valley,” Swinney said. “It is going to be a great day. We are going to need our crowd. The crowd has been there all year and they have made a huge difference for us. With this team, every game is down to a few plays. This will be another tough challenge for us, and man, our crowd can make a difference no doubt.”

The game between Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) and Florida State (3-4, 2-2) is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

“Hopefully we will have a rowdy crowd, ready to roll and let’s get after the Seminoles,” Swinney said.

