Florida State will challenge Clemson with this recent trend

Florida State has turned things around heading into the back half of its season thanks in part to a particular facet of the game it will use to test Clemson this weekend.

The Seminoles (3-4, 2-2 ACC) have won three straight games after an 0-4 start. At the center of Florida State’s offense is a running game that’s been among the best in the Football Bowl Subdivision all season.

As of late, it’s been the best.

The Seminoles, who will visit Clemson on Saturday, are averaging a whopping 6.9 yards per carry over their last three games, which is tops in the nation in October. FSU began the month rushing for 247 yards against Syracuse. The Seminoles followed that up by racking up 238 rushing yards at North Carolina before piling up a season-high 365 yards on 45 carries in a rout of UMass last week.

Florida State running game will be challenge for Clemson defense. Seminoles have averaged 6.91 yards per rush in October, best in the nation — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 26, 2021

Their yards-per-carry average during the month is a full yard higher than their season average. FSU’s 230.3 rushing yards per game rank 13th in the FBS.

The Seminoles are paced by running back Jashaun Corbin (683 yards), who’s averaging a whopping 7.9 yards per carry. But he’s far from FSU’s only threat on the ground.

Treshaun Ward is averaging nearly 60 yards on the ground, and the Seminoles also get quarterback Jordan Travis involved. Travis, who has the second-most carries on the team (66), has rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns in addition to nine passing touchdowns.

Clemson (4-3, 3-2) will counter with a defense allowing just 120 rushing yards on average, good for 29th nationally, but the Tigers have only faced one offense so far with a top-50 rushing attack. That was Syracuse (eighth), which ran for 165 yards in Clemson’s 17-14 win on Oct. 15.

That was 77 yards fewer than the Orange’s season average. FSU has rushed for at least 202 yards in all but one game this season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks