Former Clemson QB acquired by pro team

A former Clemson quarterback was a part of a trade between two professional teams on Tuesday.

The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced they have acquired the negotiation list rights to Chad Kelly as well as a conditional 2022 second-round pick in exchange for quarterback Nick Arbuckle in a trade with the Edmonton Elks.

Kelly, 27, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos and spent two seasons in Colorado before a two-year stint with Indianapolis from 2019-2020. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four preseason games for the Colts in 2019, starting two, going 54-of-73 (74 percent) for 583 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns on the ground.

Kelly began his college career at Clemson in 2012 and redshirted that year before playing one season with the Tigers in 2013, when he went 10-of-17 passing for 58 yards in 55 snaps over five games. After being dismissed from the Clemson football team for conduct detrimental to the team, he played at East Mississippi Community College in 2014 before transferring to Ole Miss in 2015.

