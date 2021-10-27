Latest on whether Panthers will pursue Watson ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers were rumored as a potential trade partner with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson before his civil charges were filed this spring.

Those rumors resurfaced again recently, with some believing that Panthers owner David Tepper might go after Watson ahead of the Nov. 2 trade deadline after head coach Matt Rhule benched starting quarterback Sam Darnold during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants.

However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported on Wednesday that the Panthers are not expected to pursue Watson right now. Rapoport noted there’s a chance the Panthers could revisit acquiring Watson in the offseason, when there is expected to be more clarity regarding his legal situation and future.

Rapoport also reported that Watson has only waived his no-trade clause for the Miami Dolphins.

According to a report on Tuesday from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans and Dolphins have agreed on trade terms for the former Clemson quarterback.

But McClain reported that while Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has approved a Watson trade, it’s on the condition that Watson settles the 22 civil suits against him alleging sexual misconduct, and Ross also wants clarity from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the length of a potential suspension of Watson.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

This coming offseason? Perhaps. But does not appear in the cards right now. https://t.co/Tm12dLmr41 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks