Rising in-state athlete ‘more than excited’ for first recruiting trip to Clemson

A talented local athlete seeing his recruiting stock rise this season is Mazeo Bennett, a sophomore in the class of 2024 from Greenville High School.

South Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Kentucky and Virginia Tech have all extended offers to Bennett this month, while Clemson is among other schools showing interest in the speedy and explosive wide receiver/defensive back.

Bennett (6-0, 165) has made visits this season to check out all of the schools that have offered him, and this Saturday, he will make an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Florida State game. While he has been to a few games at Death Valley in the past, it will be his first recruiting trip to Tiger Town.

“I’m more than excited to be in Death Valley this weekend!” he said to The Clemson Insider.

Bennett’s brother, Zykiesis Cannon, was a defensive back at Louisville from 2014-17, so Bennett has seen his brother play at Clemson and already has a good feel for what the environment is like during games in The Valley.

“They are intense!” he said. “And that’s something I’ve always loved about them!”

Multiple members of Clemson’s staff have followed Bennett on Twitter over the past few weeks – including wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham, defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn – and the Tigers invited Bennett to Saturday’s game through his coach.

“He informed me that they were really interested in me,” Bennett said.

Through seven games of his sophomore season, Bennett has 416 yards receiving and three touchdowns on 14 catches to go with a couple of interceptions.

“How I would describe myself as a player is a dog,” he said. “Somebody who could play both sides of the ball with no questions asked. As a wide receiver I would describe myself as a playmaker, someone who could turn nothing into something.”

Bennett is teammates at Greenville High with two class of 2022 Clemson commits: offensive lineman Collin Sadler and tight end Josh Sapp.

“They are like my best friends, especially Josh Sapp,” Bennett said. “Me and him talk every day. He has become my brother for life.”

Like Sapp and Sadler, Bennett hopes to one day have the chance to play for Clemson as well.

“An offer from Clemson would mean a lot,” he said. “Two of my teammates already being committed there, I kind of already know what to expect. Which is a school that will push you to be the best you but not only as a player but as a man.”

