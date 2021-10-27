Swinney confirms Clemson removes redshirt from one of top freshmen

During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers will take the redshirt tag off of freshman tight end Jake Briningstool, with Braden Galloway out after suffering a separated shoulder in the Pitt game last Saturday.

Swinney confirmed that Briningstool will not redshirt.

“Oh yeah. He’s footloose and fancy free,” Swinney said. “Ready to roll.”

Briningstool made his Clemson debut vs. SC State on Sept. 11, playing five snaps, and played four snaps in the Pitt game.

The Brentwood, Tenn., native was a unanimous four-star prospect from the three major recruiting services coming out of Ravenwood High School and was also a unanimous top-100 national player.

