Swinney confirms Clemson removes redshirt from one of top freshmen

Swinney confirms Clemson removes redshirt from one of top freshmen

Football

Swinney confirms Clemson removes redshirt from one of top freshmen

By October 27, 2021 6:40 pm

By |

During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if the Tigers will take the redshirt tag off of freshman tight end Jake Briningstool, with Braden Galloway out after suffering a separated shoulder in the Pitt game last Saturday.

Swinney confirmed that Briningstool will not redshirt.

“Oh yeah. He’s footloose and fancy free,” Swinney said. “Ready to roll.”

Briningstool made his Clemson debut vs. SC State on Sept. 11, playing five snaps, and played four snaps in the Pitt game.

The Brentwood, Tenn., native was a unanimous four-star prospect from the three major recruiting services coming out of Ravenwood High School and was also a unanimous top-100 national player.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

26m

Clemson junior safety Lannden Zanders took to Twitter on Wednesday morning with a message regarding the unfortunate event that transpired at his family home this past weekend. Dabo Swinney told reporters at (…)

1hr

During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if Tyler Davis will be full go for Saturday’s game against Florida State after being on what Swinney (…)

4hr

With Clemson baseball’s fall season underway, Monte Lee is taking inventory of the talent within this year’s team and the seventh-year head coach has been pleased with what he has seen so far. One of those (…)

10hr

A former Clemson quarterback was a part of a trade between two professional teams on Tuesday. The Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League announced they have acquired the negotiation list (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home