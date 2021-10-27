Swinney gives fiery response to criticism of his program

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made an appearance on WCCP 105.5 FM The Roar on Wednesday and gave a fiery speech in response to the criticism of his program amidst its 4-3 start to the season that includes a 3-2 record in ACC play.

“I’m the same guy that’s been a part of two national championships,” Swinney said. “Tony Elliott’s the same guy that in three national championships (against) Alabama has won two of them, and the one we lost was 45 to 40 and we had almost 600 yards. So, we haven’t forgotten football.

“But football can be a very challenging thing at times. You have development, you have maturity, you have injuries, you have limitations from time to time for different reasons. Nobody’s entitled to win. Nobody’s entitled to that. You have to earn that, and I hope that there can be a reset and appreciation for how hard it is to win, and especially win consistently. Because it’s not easy, it’s not. But I can guarantee you this, Clemson ain’t going anywhere.”

Swinney says people need to take a deep breath and he wants everyone to relax.

“This is a time where everybody needs to take a deep freakin’ breath, OK, and understand who we are and quit listening and worrying about what other people say,” Swinney said.

“We are Clemson. This is one season in the midst of an unbelievable journey, and we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got a long way to go this year, but you best believe Clemson ain’t going nowhere. And we’re going to keep doing it the Clemson way, building great men through this game of football. That’s what we’re going to do, and we’re going to win at the highest level as consistently as anybody’s ever won in college football. That’s what we’ve done, and that’s what we’re going to keep doing. So, quit worrying about what somebody says who don’t know anything about who we are as people or who we are as a program, and certainly don’t know who these kids are.”

