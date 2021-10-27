Will Davis be full go against FSU?

During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if Tyler Davis will be full go for Saturday’s game against Florida State after being on what Swinney called a “pitch count” in the Pitt game last Saturday.

Swinney indicated that Davis won’t be on a pitch count against the Seminoles, saying “he’ll be ready to roll.”

Davis played 25 snaps in the Pitt game and recorded three tackles in his return from a torn bicep suffered in the Sept. 18 game against Georgia Tech that caused him to miss three games.

In three games this season (two starts), Davis has tallied 11 tackles to go with a quarterback pressure.

