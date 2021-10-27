Zanders: 'Storms don't last forever'

Clemson junior safety Lannden Zanders took to Twitter on Wednesday morning with a message regarding the unfortunate event that transpired at his family home this past weekend.

Dabo Swinney told reporters at the end of his press conference Tuesday that Zanders’ house completely burned down this past weekend. Zanders was asleep and the only one in the house at the time. Fortunately, he was able to get out and nobody was hurt.

Zanders said thank you on Twitter to those who have expressed their concerns and prayers, adding that “storms don’t last forever.”

Zanders, who has tallied 57 tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 sacks, four pass breakups and a sack over 24 games (nine starts) in his career, is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

I am blessed and grateful for the God that I serve. I am also thankful for everyone that has has reached out with concerns and prayers. Storms don’t last forever 💜✝️ — Lannden Zanders (@LanndenZanders3) October 27, 2021

