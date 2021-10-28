4-star Alabama DE ‘excited’ to play in front of Clemson coach tonight

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is expected to be in Alabama tonight at a familiar high school.

According to Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) four-star defensive end Tomarrion Parker – a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class – Hall will be on hand for Central’s home game against Oxford.

“I’m excited,” Parker said to The Clemson Insider of Hall’s planned attendance for his game. “He’s telling me he’s watching me play throughout the season, he likes how I’m playing. He’s saying I’m doing great. I’m just excited for him to come watch me in person.”

Central High is the school that produced Clemson wide receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams, as well as safety Ray Thornton.

As for Parker, he visited Clemson this past summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp and has continued to build a relationship with Hall since then. Parker said they try to communicate every week or so.

“He’s a good man,” Parker said of Hall. “Very high on his players. He wants the best out of them. I feel our relationship is good, having visited them in the summertime and keeping a relationship with him. So, I’m enjoying it.”

Parker, who has compiled around 20 scholarship offers, feels schools such as Alabama, Penn State, North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia are recruiting him the hardest right now. Along with Clemson, he has made visits to Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn and Alabama this year, and he will return to Auburn for its game against Ole Miss this Saturday before getting back to Georgia for its game against Missouri the following Saturday. He also intends to visit Alabama again before season’s end.

“It’s been going good,” Parker said of the recruiting process. “Now, it’s in my hands. I’m slowing it down and really taking my time, learning each school and visiting each school.”

Parker is looking to make his commitment around the summer of next year. Clemson could certainly assert itself as one of the top contenders in his recruitment with an offer before then.

“Clemson, we talk here and there, and definitely they’ll be a top school once they put the offer in,” he said. “I’ll definitely put them in my top schools since we’ve already got that relationship.”

“They’re very high on tradition,” he added of the Tigers. “They work hard. That’s the best thing they want to do. They want to win, and the tradition is just amazing over there.”

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Parker is the No. 19 defensive lineman and No. 100 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

Through nine games as a junior this season entering Thursday’s contest, Parker is credited with 55 total tackles including 18 for loss and 6.5 sacks. He has been playing in a stand-up defensive end role for Central.

“My strength is definitely my pass-rushing ability,” he said. “I’m definitely improving on the run, how I take on blocks. That’s definitely been a strength this year. What I can work on, I can always work on my technique. Just the little things, or hand placement and things like that, I can always work on.”

