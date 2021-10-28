5-star Clemson commit receives huge honor: 'It means everything'

This Clemson commit received the honor of a lifetime.

Five-star quarterback pledge Cade Klubnik was honored as a 2022 All-American on Thursday night. The Westlake (Austin, TX.) quarterback had the opportunity to discuss his lifelong dream of playing in the All-American Bowl, which will take place in San Antonio (TX.) on Jan. 8, 2022.

“It’s definitely probably one of the biggest honors I’ve ever received just as a football player,” Klubnik said in an interview that aired on NBC Sports Wednesday night. “Just growing up, me and my dad went to the games…I kind of just thought it was a dream of mine.”

Klubnik kept the first ticket he ever got from the prestigious bowl game, in which the best 100 high school football players in the country play yearly. He keeps it on the mirror in his bathroom and he looks at it every single day.

“I have probably for the past 4 or 5 years,” he said. “It always just motivated me every day and to be able to really put on this jersey, to say that I’m going to play in the game, it means everything.”

Although he’s currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, Klubnik has the unique opportunity to quarterback for the team he always dreamed of playing for.

Now at Westlake, he’s been able to follow in the footsteps of Drew Brees, Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger, which is something he’ll never take for granted, he said.

Klubnik will be heading up to Clemson in January and was again asked about why he chose to verbally pledge to the Tigers.

“It’s just the people,” Klubnik said. “The people are just unlike anyone else. The way they make you feel like family and just the culture that’s there and the consistency of success through the program. I’m just so excited to be able to get there and hopefully help out the team in whatever way.”

Klubnik ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports Composite.

What an honor! Has always been a dream of mine to play in this game. Can’t wait!!! https://t.co/83tafW6umm — Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) October 26, 2021

