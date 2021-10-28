Big honor for a future WRU member

Recruiting

Nice honor for a future “Wide Receiver U” member.

Class of 2022 Clemson receiver commit Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 S.C. Mr. Football award, which is given to the top public school high school football senior player in the state and based on performance on and off the field.

The finalists were announced Wednesday, and the winner will be announced during the North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 11.

In 25 varsity games at Myrtle Beach, Randall has racked up 2,532 yards receiving and scored 26 touchdowns.

Randall, who has been selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America game, is ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 15 wide receiver nationally and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Randall committed to the Tigers this past Christmas Day.

