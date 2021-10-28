Big honor for a future WRU member

Nice honor for a future “Wide Receiver U” member.

Class of 2022 Clemson receiver commit Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 S.C. Mr. Football award, which is given to the top public school high school football senior player in the state and based on performance on and off the field.

The finalists were announced Wednesday, and the winner will be announced during the North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 11.

In 25 varsity games at Myrtle Beach, Randall has racked up 2,532 yards receiving and scored 26 touchdowns.

Randall, who has been selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America game, is ranked as high as the No. 3 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 15 wide receiver nationally and No. 104 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Randall committed to the Tigers this past Christmas Day.

Big congrats to @MBSeahawks_FB WR @A_Randall5 on being named a finalist for S.C. 2021 Mr. Football! Just over 2500 yards and 26 total TDs for the #Clemson commit in 25 varsity games. The winner will be announced during halftime of the @NorthSouthFB game on Dec. 11. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/d6DnPiTuJK — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) October 27, 2021

