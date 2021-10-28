Carter: 'It's a whole different ball game here'

Following in the footsteps of former Clemson Tigers like Isaiah Simmons, Dorian O’Daniel, and Mike Jones, freshman linebacker Barrett Carter is a versatile player who has been a critical component to Brent Venables’ defense as injuries have taken their toll on returners.

Carter (6-1, 225) made his first career start against Pittsburgh over the weekend, contributing five tackles and a pass breakup.

“He’s a tremendous athlete,” Venables said. “He’s got really good coverage skills, and he’s got great hips and feet. He’s a big dude, but he moves really well. He doesn’t ever get rattled, and very rarely does he ever make the same mistake twice. His skill set is very versatile with his length and size, and he can play the A gap but he can play in the post naturally, too.”

Considering all of the unique linebacker talent that has gone through the program, Carter says there is not a perfect image for the position.

“I don’t really think you can picture an ideal linebacker anymore just because they’re so different nowadays,” he said. “I don’t think you can really pinpoint how a linebacker really should look. They just come how they are.”

As a recruit, Carter watched old Clemson games to study how they played, but even that couldn’t have prepared him for the rigor of the program.

“During the summer you really feel the intensity in the weight room. The meetings are intense, the lifts are intense, the conditioning is intense,” Carter said. “That’s when it really hit me that this was going to be different. I noticed I really had to step up my game because it’s a whole different ball game here.”

On the field, Carter believes that he and Trenton Simpson, another young linebacker who has stepped up this season, complement each other well.

“We both have our own strengths in the game, so he’ll help me out with pass rushing stuff and blitzing because he’s really good at that, and I’ll try to give him some tips on covering and playing in space,” Carter said. “It’s great to have Trent on the team as a brother, and a best friend too.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks