Reuben: 'You can’t sleep on two nightmares'

Reuben: 'You can’t sleep on two nightmares'

Football

Reuben: 'You can’t sleep on two nightmares'

By October 28, 2021 11:23 am

By |

Feeling as if he had outgrown his soccer role, 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben decided he would make a transition to the football field. Having not played football until high school, Reuben was noticed early on and quickly bought into the culture at Clemson. 

Reuben on his improvement throughout the season and his career…

“Experience has allowed me to adjust to the speed of the game. There is nothing more real than getting the experience in the actual game.”

Reuben growing up playing soccer with his younger brother before both their plans changed…

“It’s what we watched at home a lot. My little brother and I, our dream was to play professional soccer together at some point, but now he’s made the transition to playing football, too, so it’s pretty cool watching his growth.”

Reuben on how he knew he enjoyed football… 

“My sophomore year, I was playing (junior varsity), and I pretty much dominated that. Step up to varsity and make a couple plays, and that’s when I realized I belong. Sometimes I had thoughts in the back of my mind that maybe it was luck, but every time I was able to prove that it was something I was supposed to do.”

Reuben’s mindset of his leadership on the team…

“I always prepare a mindset of practice and prepare like you’re going to play. I try to keep that mentality so whenever my name is called I’m ready.”

Reuben on Swinney calling he and fellow defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro the “Nigerian Nightmares”

“They brought that up when we were both getting recruited. They called us insomnia because you can’t sleep on two nightmares. Whenever he wants us both in the game, he’ll say I need insomnia.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

Nice honor for a future “Wide Receiver U” member. Class of 2022 Clemson receiver commit Adam Randall of Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High School has been named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 S.C. Mr. (…)

3hr

Clemson is keeping tabs on this five-star prospect in the 2022 class. Duncanville (TX.) Omari Abor recently caught up with The Clemson Insider about what he’s been hearing from the program as his (…)

16hr

Clemson junior safety Lannden Zanders took to Twitter on Wednesday morning with a message regarding the unfortunate event that transpired at his family home this past weekend. Dabo Swinney told reporters at (…)

17hr

During his media availability via Zoom on Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if Tyler Davis will be full go for Saturday’s game against Florida State after being on what Swinney (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home