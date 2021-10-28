Where is Booth ranked among Todd McShay's top 32 NFL Draft prospects?

This week, ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his ranking of the top 32 prospects for the 2022 class right now (subscription required).

Clemson junior cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is ranked No. 22 on McShay’s list.

“Booth excels in press coverage and does a nice job of turning to locate the ball when running with a receiver,” McShay wrote. “His balance and quick feet are plus traits, and he has a smooth pedal off the line of scrimmage. But while his recognition skills are solid in zone looks, I think he overreacts to receivers’ initial moves at times in man coverage. Booth had a pair of interceptions in 2020 but has yet to haul one in during the 2021 season, despite a pair of pass breakups.”

In six games this season (six starts), Booth has tallied 30 total tackles, including two for loss.

The highlight-reel athletic corner entered 2021 credited with 36 tackles (2.5 for loss) five pass breakups, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 400 defensive snaps over 24 games (four starts).

