Peach State linebacker with connection to program will be at Clemson-Florida State

This Peach State linebacker will be among those in attendance for Clemson’s Saturday afternoon matchup against Florida State.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) four-star linebacker Grant Godfrey will be heading up to Clemson this weekend. He already has a connection to the program and will have an opportunity to see a close friend on his visit.

“They’ve been sending me a lot of graphics and I talk to the coaches at least once a week,” Godfrey said.

Godfrey has been speaking with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn. They’ve been gauging their interest in Godfrey and are happy to have him on campus this weekend.

He’s excited to be in Death Valley for the big rivalry matchup this weekend and also getting a chance to see his close, personal friend and former teammate, Barrett Carter, in action.

“We’ve been good friends for like the past 10 years since I moved to Gwinnett,” he said.

With that being said, what has Godfrey heard from Carter about his experience at Clemson?

“It’s an awesome place. He loves it there,” Godfrey explained. “He’s having the time of his life.”

Knowing Carter certainly helps, but Godfrey likes the way Clemson utilizes its linebackers. He believes it’s like a “perfect fit for him,” he said.

Godfrey’s brother, R.J., is a big-time basketball recruit. Randall is a 6-7 small forward in the 2022 class and the two have discussed possibly going to the same school with one another. He’s been able to see the recruiting process through his older brother’s lens, even though the two don’t play the same sport.

“I mean it’s kind of crazy because it just motivates me so much to do what he’s doing,” Grant said, “try to be even better than him.

Grant will play pickup games with R.J. but says that he’ll usually have to make a rule, where his older brother can’t just dunk on him whenever he pleases.

“Besides that, I tear him up,” he said.

Grant feels like he has the versatility to be a do-it-all linebacker, kind of like Isaiah Simmons.

“My strong suit is that I’m great at reading plays and I always run to the ball,” Godfrey said. “I run down plays from the other side of the field and I’m very physical too.

As far as his current recruitment is concerned, Godfrey is still planning his remaining visits. So far, he’s been on game day visits to the University of Georgia and Ole Miss.

In addition to Clemson, he mentioned programs that have offered him like Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt as ones currently standing out in his recruitment.

Godfrey currently ranks as the No. 20 linebacker in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

