Allen's spectacular catch gives Tigers brief lead

Clemson moved back in from of Florida State thanks to a spectacular grab by Davis Allen on 3rd-and-seven for an 11 yard touchdown. The Tigers reclaimed a 10-6 lead over the Seminoles with 8:28 to play in the first half but the lead did not last long.

Phil Mafah put Clemson in position with a 63 yard run on the first play of the drive that gave the Tigers their first red zone opportunity of the afternoon. Two plays later Uiagalelei tossed an 11 yard pass to Allen, who high pointed the ball and kept a foot in to give Clemson a 10-6 lead with 8:28 to play in the first half.

On the ensuing drive it took the Seminoles just 19 seconds to reclaim a lead as Jordan Travis hurled a pass to Lawrance Toafili for a 75 yard score.

Toafili rolled over Sheridan Jones and maintained his footing to give Florida State a 13-10 lead with 8:09 remaining in the second quarter.