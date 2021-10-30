Clemson, S.C. — The nation’s top 2023 quarterback was in the real Death Valley Saturday afternoon.
Check out some great pictures of Arch and his family in Bart Boatwright’s Arch Manning Photo Gallery.
Clemson, S.C. — The nation’s top 2023 quarterback was in the real Death Valley Saturday afternoon.
Check out some great pictures of Arch and his family in Bart Boatwright’s Arch Manning Photo Gallery.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a little late to his press conference and he joked that the media didn’t have any eligibility left. Swinney gave the latest on injuries, the play of D.J., his (…)
Following the Tigers’ win over Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the status of the players injured during the game. Two more offensive linemen, Mason (…)
Clemson’s true freshman running back Will Shipley took his fair share of hist during the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday. Shipley was asked postgame if he got dinged up before Saturday’s game. (…)
It wasn’t pretty. It hardly has been this season, but Clemson (5-3. 4-2 ACC) got the job done. After an ugly third quarter, Clemson did just enough to inch past Florida State, 30-20. As it has all season, (…)
Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) outlasted Florida State (3-5, 2-3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium to run the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 32 games. Here are four sequences that went a long way (…)
Clemson played its best first half of the season. It wasn’t all pretty for the game’s first 30 minutes, but the Tigers scored 17 points, which is tied for the second-most they’ve scored this season (…)
Clemson answered Florida State’s score to reclaim a 17-13 lead on a two yard touchdown run by Will Shipley with 3:41 to play in the second quarter. The Tigers’ scoring drive covered 88 yards in 10 plays and (…)
Clemson moved back in from of Florida State thanks to a spectacular grab by Davis Allen on 3rd-and-seven for an 11 yard touchdown. The Tigers reclaimed a 10-6 lead over the Seminoles with 8:28 to play in (…)
Clemson has announced which players will be unavailable for today’s game against Florida State. The list includes just sophomore running back Kobe Pace, who Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday would be out for (…)
Clemson (4-3, 3-2 ACC) will return home for the first time since early October today for a division matchup with Florida State (3-4, 2-2). Kickoff from Memorial Field is set for 3:30 p.m. The game will be (…)