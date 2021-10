ESPN College Football Gameday didn’t spend much time talking Tigers and Noles Saturday morning.

Desmond Howard did make a pick for the game and he picked the upset.

“I like Florida State. Two teams going in opposite directions. Florida State is on a three-game winning streak right now. And obviously, Clemson just lost to Pitt, so we don’t know what we will get from them. I like the Seminoles against the Tigers,” said Howard.