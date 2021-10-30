Shipley talks about 'tweaking' his injury

Clemson’s true freshman running back Will Shipley took his fair share of hist during the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Shipley was asked postgame if he got dinged up before Saturday’s game.

“I think it’s just kind of a culmination of everything,” he said. “Kind of dinged up from the Pitt game and obviously being down three running backs with Kobe [Pace] out with COVID, [I] didn’t really get a shortage of reps in practice during the week. So, just kind of everything combined.”

While he felt good in the first half, he cut on an outside zone to the right and said he “tweaked” the injury again. Shipley indicated that he was “feeling it,” but pushed through it in the second half.

Shipley suffered an injury to his left shin/tibia in Clemson’s 27-21 double-overtime loss to N.C. State last month. He’s since gotten himself back into the lineup and had his best game in a Clemson uniform on Saturday.

Shipley had 128 rushing yards on 25 carries with two rushing touchdowns, including the go-ahead score from 22 yards out.

