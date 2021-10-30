Swinney updates injuries from Florida State game

Football

By October 30, 2021 8:59 pm

Following the Tigers’ win over Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney addressed the status of the players injured during the game.

Two more offensive linemen, Mason Trotter and Will Putnam, left the game at various times with injuries. Trotter, who started his straight game at center, didn’t return. Putnam did and finished the game at right guard.

Swinney said he didn’t have an update on their status.

“Hopefully we’ll have seven healthy offensive linemen (for our next game at Louisville),” Swinney said.

Freshman running back Phil Mafah also left the game in the second half and didn’t return, further cutting into the backfield depth. Clemson finished with game with Will Shipley and Darien Rencher as the available scholarship backs. Kobe Pace was held out of the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

“I know they had to hold him out in the fourth quarter,” Swinney said. “We’ll see. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

