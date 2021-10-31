Clemson in Final 6 for top Peach State prospect

An unofficial visitor, who was on campus this weekend, announced his final six schools on Sunday evening via social media.

North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) three-star shooting forward R.J. Godfrey is down to Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Utah and Ole Miss.

Clemson offered the 6-7, top-150 prospect earlier this month. He was in The Valley this weekend, along with his younger brother, Grant, who is a four-star linebacker in the 2023 class that’s being recruited by Dabo Swinney and Co.

R.J. is also the son of former University of Georgia and NFL linebacker, Randall Godfrey.

Godfrey recently wrapped up a mid-week official visit to Texas Tech. He’s also been on official visits to Ole Miss and Utah, as well as unofficial(s) to Georgia and Georgia Tech.

He was among seven unofficial visitors on campus for Clemson’s basketball program this weekend.

