Former Florida State QB pays debt after losing Clemson bet

Former Florida State QB pays debt after losing Clemson bet

Football

Former Florida State QB pays debt after losing Clemson bet

By October 31, 2021 3:09 pm

By |

Clemson’s win over Florida State meant a former FSU standout had to pay up after losing a bet. Only it wasn’t money that he lost.

Former FSU quarterback E.J. Manuel, now an analyst for the ACC Network, sported a Clemson football T-shirt following the Tigers’ 30-20 win over the Seminoles. Manuel played for FSU from 2008-2012 before becoming a first-round draft pick.

Manuel went 3-2 against Clemson during his time at FSU.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

The latest Associated Press College Football poll has been released. Wake Forest is up to No. 10 in this week’s poll.  They are the only ACC team ranked. Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh 117, North (…)

reply
3hr

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll has been released. Wake Forest moved into the top ten at No. 9.  N.C. State moved up to No. 22.  Pitt fell to No. 25 in the latest rankings.  The top five (…)

reply
7hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6, which were previously under a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home