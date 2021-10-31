Former Florida State QB pays debt after losing Clemson bet

Clemson’s win over Florida State meant a former FSU standout had to pay up after losing a bet. Only it wasn’t money that he lost.

Former FSU quarterback E.J. Manuel, now an analyst for the ACC Network, sported a Clemson football T-shirt following the Tigers’ 30-20 win over the Seminoles. Manuel played for FSU from 2008-2012 before becoming a first-round draft pick.

Manuel went 3-2 against Clemson during his time at FSU.

