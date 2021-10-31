Game time for Louisville announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6, which were previously under a six-day hold.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Wake Forest at North Carolina (non-conference game), Noon, ABC
NC State at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Pitt at Duke, Noon, ACC Network (previously announced)
Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN (previously announced)
