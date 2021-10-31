Latest Coaches Poll - Week 9

Latest Coaches Poll - Week 9

Football

Latest Coaches Poll - Week 9

By October 31, 2021 12:46 pm

By |

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll has been released.

Wake Forest moved into the top ten at No. 9.  N.C. State moved up to No. 22.  Pitt fell to No. 25 in the latest rankings.  The top five remained the same.

1 Georgia 8-0 1600 64 1 1/5
2 Cincinnati 8-0 1460 0 2 2/10
3 Alabama 7-1 1453 0 3 1/5
4 Oklahoma 9-0 1423 0 4 2/5
5 Ohio State 7-1 1336 0 5 3/12
6 Michigan State 8-0 1325 0 7 1 6/NR
7 Oregon 7-1 1198 0 8 1 3/12
8 Notre Dame 7-1 1095 0 11 3 7/13
9 Wake Forest 8-0 1051 0 13 4 9/NR
10 Michigan 7-1 1050 0 6 -4 6/NR
11 Oklahoma State 7-1 922 0 15 4 9/23
12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 0 14 2 5/NR
13 Baylor 7-1 815 0 18 5 13/NR
14 Auburn 6-2 802 0 21 7 14/NR
15 Mississippi 6-2 680 0 9 -6 9/25
16 Iowa 6-2 512 0 10 -6 2/18
17 Kentucky 6-2 497 0 12 -5 11/NR
18 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 0 22 4 18/NR
19 Houston 7-1 349 0 NR 10 19/NR
20 Brigham Young 7-2 310 0 NR 6 10/NR
21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 0 24 3 15/24
22 NC State 6-2 265 0 25 3 18/NR
23 Penn State 5-3 215 0 17 -6 4/23
24 Southern Methodist 7-1 192 0 16 -8 16/NR
25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 0 19 -6 19/NR
No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State.
UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

 

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
5hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 6, which were previously under a (…)

reply
16hr

Clemson, S.C. — The nation’s top 2023 quarterback was in the real Death Valley Saturday afternoon. Check out some great pictures of Arch and his family in Bart Boatwright’s Arch Manning Photo Gallery.

More The Clemson Insider
Home