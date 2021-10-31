Latest Coaches Poll - Week 9

The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll has been released.
Wake Forest moved into the top ten at No. 9. N.C. State moved up to No. 22. Pitt fell to No. 25 in the latest rankings. The top five remained the same.
|1
|Georgia
|8-0
|1600
|64
|1
|—
|1/5
|2
|Cincinnati
|8-0
|1460
|0
|2
|—
|2/10
|3
|Alabama
|7-1
|1453
|0
|3
|—
|1/5
|4
|Oklahoma
|9-0
|1423
|0
|4
|—
|2/5
|5
|Ohio State
|7-1
|1336
|0
|5
|—
|3/12
|6
|Michigan State
|8-0
|1325
|0
|7
|1
|6/NR
|7
|Oregon
|7-1
|1198
|0
|8
|1
|3/12
|8
|Notre Dame
|7-1
|1095
|0
|11
|3
|7/13
|9
|Wake Forest
|8-0
|1051
|0
|13
|4
|9/NR
|10
|Michigan
|7-1
|1050
|0
|6
|-4
|6/NR
|11
|Oklahoma State
|7-1
|922
|0
|15
|4
|9/23
|12
|Texas A&M
|6-2
|910
|0
|14
|2
|5/NR
|13
|Baylor
|7-1
|815
|0
|18
|5
|13/NR
|14
|Auburn
|6-2
|802
|0
|21
|7
|14/NR
|15
|Mississippi
|6-2
|680
|0
|9
|-6
|9/25
|16
|Iowa
|6-2
|512
|0
|10
|-6
|2/18
|17
|Kentucky
|6-2
|497
|0
|12
|-5
|11/NR
|18
|Texas-San Antonio
|8-0
|401
|0
|22
|4
|18/NR
|19
|Houston
|7-1
|349
|0
|NR
|10
|19/NR
|20
|Brigham Young
|7-2
|310
|0
|NR
|6
|10/NR
|21
|Coastal Carolina
|7-1
|301
|0
|24
|3
|15/24
|22
|NC State
|6-2
|265
|0
|25
|3
|18/NR
|23
|Penn State
|5-3
|215
|0
|17
|-6
|4/23
|24
|Southern Methodist
|7-1
|192
|0
|16
|-8
|16/NR
|25
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|162
|0
|19
|-6
|19/NR