Swinney updates injuries on Mafah, Putnam and Trotter

During his Zoom conference call with reporters on Sunday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury statuses of Phil Mafah, Will Putnam and Mason Trotter

Trotter started his third straight game at center against Florida State on Saturday but didn’t finish it. Putnam also left the game at one point but returned. The Tigers’ right guard had already missed one game this season because of a foot injury, but Swinney indicated that Saturday’s injury was to Putnam’s ankle.

Mafah sustained a lower body injury in the second half against Florida State. Mafah could be seen limping around Clemson’s sideline without a helmet. His freshman counterpart, Will Shipley, who was also banged up, recorded 25 total carries with Mafah sidelined.

Swinney said Sunday that Putnam was still pretty sore. He labeled all three offensive players as “day-to-day” and Clemson will have to see how each progresses as the week goes. He added that he’s hopeful they’ll all be ready for this Saturday’s game against Louisville.

