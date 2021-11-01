2026 QB recaps visit: 'It would be a dream to have a chance to play at Clemson'

It’s not often that you see an eighth-grader making an unofficial visit, but Julian Lewis isn’t your ordinary prospect.

The Carrollton (Ga.) 2026 quarterback already holds offers from Florida, Georgia Tech and Penn State. He also holds significant interest from Clemson. Lewis camped at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer and made his way back to Death Valley for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday night.

Lewis caught up with The Clemson Insider regarding his first gameday experience in The Valley.

“I had a great time,” Lewis told TCI. “The energy in the stadium is great. Coach Swinney came and spoke to the group [of recruits]. That was the highlight of the day for me.”

What type of feedback did Lewis receive from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They heard I had a great season,” he said. “They’ve spoken with my coach and just told me to keep doing things the right way by being a leader and a good teammate.”

Lewis told TCI that he plans on making it back to Clemson in either the spring or the summer. He’s been on other game-day visits, in addition to Clemson, so how does Clemson’s atmosphere compare to other places Lewis has visited?

“Clemson is way up there,” Lewis said. “You can see what’s made them so good over the past 10 years. They care about the players as a person, not just the player. They talked a lot about academics and relationships.”

“The DJ, crowed and the band kept the energy up the entire game,” he added. “I really like that.”

Obviously, it’s super early in Lewis’ recruitment process, but he’s already categorized Clemson as a school that he would love to have that opportunity to play for.

“It would be a dream to have a chance to play at Clemson,” Lewis said. “I’m just going to keep working and do my part.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!