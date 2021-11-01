Bad news for Louisville

Louisville will be without one of its best players when Clemson comes to town this weekend.

On Monday, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced that the team’s No. 1 cornerback Kei’Trel Clark will miss the remainder of the season and will undergo surgery. The All-ACC cornerback suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Lousiville’s 28-13 loss at N.C. State this past Saturday.

This season, Clark has recorded 40 tackles (3.5 for loss), three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

