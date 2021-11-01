Elite Alabama 5-stars react to Clemson visit

Clemson played host to some of the best prospects in the country during the team’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Among those in attendance were two five-stars in the state of Alabama —Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods and Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) 2023 cornerback A.J. Harris — both making their return visits to The Valley.

Woods was in attendance for Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2 and returned to Death Valley nearly four weeks later. As for Harris, he made multiple unofficial visits to Clemson this summer and was able to take in his first gameday experience at Memorial Stadium this past Saturday.

The two elite prospects reacted to their visits on social media.

Heyyy, Clemson Family. I love uuu guys🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/XWlN2Z72Ag — Aaron-Joshua Harris (@Aj_harris04) October 31, 2021

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!