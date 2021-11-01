Elliott provides an update on Brannon Spector's injury

During Monday’s media availability, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about the status of Brannon Spector.

The redshirt sophomore slot receiver has yet to appear in a game for the Tigers this season as he deals with COVID complications. While Clemson hasn’t been able to provide a substantial update to date, Elliott was able to give some encouraging news Monday.

“He’s out working and running every single day,” Elliott said. “I don’t exactly know what the timetable is on him, but I’m encouraged just by what I see him do during practice and his ability to run. I know our medical staff has been very, very thorough with his situation, turning over every single stone.”

“The biggest thing is to make sure mentally, he feels good with where he is to be able to go out and play,” he added. “Because physically, he looks ready to go. But again, I don’t sit in on those conversations to know exactly and I don’t see when he’s running the entire time. I can peek out there and see him moving around. He’s moving fast, I know that. But, I don’t know what the extent of it is.”

Coming into the season, the Clemson football legacy has 19 career receptions with 152 receiving yards.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!