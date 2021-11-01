Game Time announced for Connecticut at Clemson

Game Time announced for Connecticut at Clemson

By November 1, 2021 11:36 am

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 13.

Thursday, Nov. 11

  • North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 13

  • Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network
  • Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN
  • Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
  • Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

  • Miami at Florida State
  • Notre Dame at Virginia
  • NC State at Wake Forest

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 6.

All times are Eastern.

