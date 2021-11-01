Game Time announced for Connecticut at Clemson

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 13.
Thursday, Nov. 11
- North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 13
- Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network
- Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN
- Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
- Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:
- Miami at Florida State
- Notre Dame at Virginia
- NC State at Wake Forest
Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 6.
All times are Eastern.