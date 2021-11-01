Game Time announced for Connecticut at Clemson

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 13.

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pitt, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 13

Connecticut at Clemson, Noon, ACC Network

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., RSN

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following games:

Miami at Florida State

Notre Dame at Virginia

NC State at Wake Forest

Kickoff times and networks for games on a six-day hold will be announced following the games on Nov. 6.

All times are Eastern.