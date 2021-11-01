Just in with Julia: Postgame Florida State

Clemson finished strong and defeated Florida State 30-20 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
In this edition of Just in with Julia a recap of the Tigers’ win from the field at Memorial Stadium.
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that defensive end Myles Murphy has earned ACC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 30-20 win against Florida (…)
During Monday’s media availability, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was asked about the status of Brannon Spector. The redshirt sophomore slot receiver has yet to appear in a game for the Tigers (…)
Louisville will be without one of its best players when Clemson comes to town this weekend. On Monday, Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield announced that the team’s No. 1 cornerback Kei’Trel (…)
In Clemson’s 30-20 win over the Florida State Seminoles in Memorial Stadium on Saturday, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continued to lead his offense to yet another victory at home to keep the Tigers 32-game win (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 13. (…)
A bunch of former Clemson football stars showed out and made big plays on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season. Check out some of the buzz on Twitter about former Tigers in Sunday’s NFL action: (…)
Clemson played host to some of the best prospects in the country during the team’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Among those in attendance were two five-stars in the state of (…)
Just a couple of days after Dabo Swinney announced that Jake Briningstool would not be redshirting this season, the true freshman tight end recorded his first career reception during Clemson’s 30-20 (…)
During Saturday’s game between Clemson and Florida State Bobby Bowden was recognized by the Tigers. Former Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden was back in Death Valley for the ceremony. It was his first trip (…)
Dabo Swinney called Saturday’s win over Florida State one of the top 5 wins of his coaching career. When he said it, it kind of caught me and a few other members of the media by surprise. Sure, it was a big (…)