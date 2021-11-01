Just in with Julia: Postgame Florida State

Football

November 1, 2021 2:40 pm

Clemson finished strong and defeated Florida State 30-20 Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.

In this edition of Just in with Julia a recap of the Tigers’ win from the field at Memorial Stadium.

