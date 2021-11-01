Uiagalelei: Shipley is a warrior

After a difficult outing at Pittsburgh Will Shipley told the media Clemson needed an alpha dog to make plays in the biggest moments and that he wanted to be that guy.

In Saturdays win over Florida State, Shipley certainly showed the ability to lead by example.

The freshman made a guy miss, slipped two tackles and drug a fourth Seminole into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 24-20 lead with 2:53 to play.

D.J. Uiagalelei raved about Shipley on Monday for his heart and toughness that energizes the Tigers’ offense whether he is on the field or on the sideline.

“He does a great job, he plays his heart out every time he’s on the field and he’s a warrior,” Uiagalelei said. “He gets out there and plays his heart out and you can feel his energy from the sideline while he’s playing the game and you just feed off of him. It’s great to have him out there.”

Shipley finished Saturday’s game with his first 100-yard rushing performance in a Clemson uniform. He carried the ball 25 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns for an average of 5.1 yards per carry. Shipley also hauled in four catches for 24 yards.

The freshman showed what his presence in the backfield could mean for the Tigers over the next few season.

But Shipley’s quarterback thinks Shipley is far from the typical freshman and heaped high praise on him.

“He’s definitely not the typical freshman, he is a superstar,” Uiagalelei said.

Clemson returns to action on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as it continues ACC play at Louisville.

