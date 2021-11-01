What They Are Saying: Former Tigers shine in Week 8 of NFL action

A bunch of former Clemson football stars showed out and made big plays on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season.

Check out some of the buzz on Twitter about former Tigers in Sunday’s NFL action:

Dots on Tee Higgins' 54-yard catch. Quarters? And 21 (Ashtyn Davis) just got caught up staring at Chase (1) maybe? (NFL Next Gen Stats) (re-posting to fix typo) pic.twitter.com/VqIXOVc5HJ — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 31, 2021

TEE. HIGGINS. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 31, 2021

What a catch by Tee Higgins to set up the touchdown. #Bengals lead 14-7. pic.twitter.com/HunZLzeXDW — Kareem Elgazzar (@ElgazzarBLVD) October 31, 2021

"I should've put the pads on!" – Shaq Lawson on his Chucky Halloween costume 😂 pic.twitter.com/AC7H3EQAlB — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 31, 2021

HOLY CRAP. SHAQ LAWSON INTERCEPTS JOE BURROW'S PASS JETS HAVE THE BALL ON THE 14 DOWN 5! — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) October 31, 2021

What a play by Shaq Lawson. Tip and a pick. My goodness. The Jets have a chance to take the lead. https://t.co/Ds9E8cWgrO — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) October 31, 2021

Shaq Lawson says he "blacked out" during his first-career interception: pic.twitter.com/4ock5ya9Mv — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 31, 2021

Heck of a time for @Shaq_Lawson90's first pick OF HIS LIFE pic.twitter.com/xmCGtZyN2Y — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2021

C.J. Mosley on Shaq Lawson’s tip/INT: “That’s a Hall-of-Fame DE kind of play.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/WgLaFbeH0a — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 31, 2021

They showed up in a Trevor Lawrence costume at Jaguars-Seahawks today 💀 pic.twitter.com/CS9AEm6di3 — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021

Trevor Lawrence before and after the draft pic.twitter.com/rVWF6qefEa — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) October 31, 2021

Trevor Lawrence: "I didn't play good enough today and as an offense we just weren't clicking… I think it's everybody taking accountability." Noted struggles on third & fourth down#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 31, 2021

Today’s captains at Minnesota: – #86 Dalton Schultz (offense)

– #27 Jayron Kearse (defense)

– #20 Tony Pollard (special teams) — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 31, 2021

Jayron Kearse is the man lol. They ruled that play dead from the jump, but I mean y'never know what'll happen if you just ignore them. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 1, 2021

Cowboys safety @JayronKearse8 is the only defensive back in the NFL over the last 15 seasons to have 40 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 QB hits, and 2 passes defended through the first seven games of a season. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) November 1, 2021

Carlos Watkins with the interior penetration, swarming at the line. Welcomed sight. — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) November 1, 2021

Carlos Watkins with a good move there. #Cowboys — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2021

Mackensie Alexander with tight coverage and an impressive PD on Cedrick Wilson. Refs call it pass interference. I don't love the call — Arif Hasan, but spooky 👻 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 1, 2021

Shout out to Christian Wilkins for knowing the rules better than the officials. — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 31, 2021

Josh Allen mixing it up with Christian Wilkins after the failed 2-point conversation. Gotta love the long wave goodbye 👋 👋 #Bills pic.twitter.com/MPEyDEfrcs — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 31, 2021

christian wilkins said the back and forth between him and josh allen toward the end of the game was just the competitive nature of football — they quickly squashed after the game — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) October 31, 2021

"I refuse to be miserable. I'm not going to duck my head. That's what I lot of people want us to do," Dolphins D-lineman Christian Wilkins. "I refuse to be miserable and I'm going to attack each day like it's a new day….We can still finish strong. It's a lot of football left." — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 31, 2021

Bradley Pinion pins the #Saints deep as a fair catch is called inside the 10. #Bucs — PewterReport (@PewterReport) October 31, 2021

