Watson staying put for now

Deshaun Watson is staying put. At least for now.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while the Dolphins and Texans had conversations about the former Clemson quarterback, it never materialized, and it was mainly Miami doing its due diligence.

Obviously, Watson’s legal situation certainly played a part in why he wasn’t traded with the NFL’s trade deadline coming and going Tuesday. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watson not settling his legal situation resulted in him not getting traded.

Working out a trade for Watson was always going to be complex, of course, with his no-trade clause and the 22 active lawsuits against him regarding allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Watson will now stay put in Houston until the offseason.

