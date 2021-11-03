5-star Clemson QB commit is back

Cade Klubnik got some good news Wednesday.

Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit out of Westlake High School (Austin, TX.)

Klubnik’s head coach, Todd Dodge, appeared on The Horn, a local Austin sports radio station, and announced the news that Clemson fans had been waiting to hear.

“Cade is healthy and ready to go,” he said.

Klubnik missed less than a month with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. He’ll be back under center for an important rivalry game when Westlake (9-0) takes on Lake Travis (8-1) this Friday.

Last week, he was honored as a 2022 All-American. He was asked during an appearance on NBCSports why he chose Clemson.

“It’s just the people,” Klubnik said. “The people are just unlike anyone else. The way they make you feel like family and just the culture that’s there and the consistency of success through the program. I’m just so excited to be able to get there and hopefully help out the team in whatever way.”

It’s good that he’s back healthy since he’ll be arriving in Tiger Town in January.

Klubnik ranks as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 21 overall prospect in the nation in the class of 2022, per the 247Sports Composite.

"Cade is healthy and ready to go." @Westlake_Nation coach Todd Dodge on @TheHornATX . Westlake faces @LTHSCavFootball Friday. — Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) November 3, 2021

