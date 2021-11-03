Priority in-state OL target talks return visit to Clemson

The Clemson Insider caught up with a highly-touted offensive lineman from The Palmetto State, who was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday.

Over the weekend, Clemson played host to Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 2023 four-star Monroe Freeling and his family.

“I had a really good time,” Freeling said. “It was good to see them play. It’s crazy with how many injuries they’ve had that they’re still winning games. I mean, I don’t know how they do it. It’s just crazy. Will Shipley was really impressive.”

What kind of feedback did Freeling get from Clemson’s coaching staff?

“I was happy to get up there,” he said. “It was all positive. I got the chance to talk with Dabo before the game. It was good to catch up with him. My dad met him for the first time and my little brother. So, it was good for my mom to talk to him again and him telling me how I check all the boxes, that I fit the program and that they want me really bad.”

Freeling was able to catch up with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, but really spent most of his team with Thomas Austin, who joined the staff as an offensive analyst this past offseason.

“I’ve gotten a lot closer with Coach Austin,” Freeling said. “It was good to hang out with Coach Austin and get to know him as a person and as a coach. Our relationship is really good, actually…he’s a really cool coach. I think he’s got that young, spirited side of him.

He was also able to spend some time with Permian (Odessa, TX.) 2023 four-star interior offensive lineman Harris Sewell, who picked up an offer from the Tigers on Monday night. The two definitely grew closer as the afternoon went on.

This was Freeling’s first-ever game-day experience in Death Valley. The highlight for him was being able to go into the locker room after Clemson’s win.

“I got to go in there and see the really enthusiastic environment…just everyone living it up in the locker room,” Freeling said.

After the game, he got a chance to hang out with both Walker Parks and Will Putnam.

“I asked them a lot of questions about the whole recruiting process and why they chose Clemson,” Freeling added. “I think it was good to get some insight from some actual players, who went through it.”

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound junior is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 7 offensive tackle nationally and No. 98 overall prospect for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!