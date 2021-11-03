Swinney updates injuries on Mafah, Trotter and Putnam

During his weekly Wedneday media availability, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was indirectly asked about the injury statuses of Phil Mafah, Will Putnam and Mason Trotter

“I think we got a couple that will be game-time decisions…nobody that I’d rule out right now,” he said.

Both Mafah and Putnam sustained ankle injuries in Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday. Putnam played through the injury and Swinney described him as “still pretty sore” on Sunday.

Mafah did not finish Saturday’s contest, as he was limping around on the sideline during the fourth quarter. Even if Mafah is unable to go, Kobe Pace will be back in action after missing one game due to being in the team’s COVID protocol.

As for Trotter, he started his third straight game at center vs. FSU on Saturday, but didn’t finish it. His injury is currently undisclosed.

Speaking of that, Swinney was asked if any player had gone into the team’s COVID protocol this week.

“No, not yet,” he said. “Check back later. But as of Wednesday night, we don’t have any of that going on.”

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!