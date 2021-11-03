Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

Football

Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

By November 3, 2021 7:28 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked with the media following Wednesday’s practice.

Coach Swinney give the latest on injuries, COVID, heading into the Championship phase and much more.

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

Cade Klubnik got some good news Wednesday. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit out of Westlake High School (Austin, TX.) Klubnik’s head coach, Todd Dodge, appeared on The Horn, a local Austin sports (…)

reply
9hr

For the first time in his career, sophomore linebacker Trenton Simpson was credited with a sack in consecutive games against Florida State on Saturday. Simpson has been explosive on Clemson’s defense, eager at (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home