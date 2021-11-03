Swinney Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked with the media following Wednesday’s practice.
Coach Swinney give the latest on injuries, COVID, heading into the Championship phase and much more.
For the first time in a long time, Clemson begins the final month of the regular season needing help — and a lot of it — if it’s going to get the chance to defend its ACC title crown. To say Clemson is (…)
During his weekly Wedneday media availability, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was indirectly asked about the injury statuses of Phil Mafah, Will Putnam and Mason Trotter “I think we got a couple (…)
Brad Brownell has led Clemson’s men’s basketball team to two of the last three NCAA Tournaments. He also recently signed a contract extension that will theoretically keep him at the helm of the Tigers’ (…)
A high-priority wide receiver target for Clemson in the 2022 class has set his commitment date. St. Christopher’s School (Richmond, Va.) four-star Andre Greene, Jr. said on social media Wednesday afternoon (…)
Dabo Swinney is really encouraged by the development of this redshirt sophomore safety. Jalyn Phillips played 33 snaps in Clemson’s 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia in Charlotte. In the next four games, (…)
Cade Klubnik got some good news Wednesday. Clemson’s five-star quarterback commit out of Westlake High School (Austin, TX.) Klubnik’s head coach, Todd Dodge, appeared on The Horn, a local Austin sports (…)
Much of the attention on Clemson’s secondary coming into the season was focused on Andrew Booth, and for good reason. During his first two seasons with the Tigers, Booth teased teammates, coaches and fans with (…)
Justyn Ross’ return has been a methodical one. After missing all of the 2020 season because of spinal fusion surgery that threatened his playing days at one point, Clemson’s star wideout has gradually (…)
For the first time in his career, sophomore linebacker Trenton Simpson was credited with a sack in consecutive games against Florida State on Saturday. Simpson has been explosive on Clemson’s defense, eager at (…)
Clemson coaches and players held press conferences Monday and Tuesday where they reviewed the game against Florida State and looked ahead to Louisville. Robert, Davis and Sam discuss the highlights in this (…)