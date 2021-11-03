Tuesday Tiger Talk: FSU recap, Louisville preview

Clemson coaches and players held press conferences Monday and Tuesday where they reviewed the game against Florida State and looked ahead to Louisville.
Robert, Davis and Sam discuss the highlights in this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk.
Clemson coaches and players held press conferences Monday and Tuesday where they reviewed the game against Florida State and looked ahead to Louisville.
Robert, Davis and Sam discuss the highlights in this week’s edition of Tuesday Tiger Talk.
For the first time in his career, sophomore linebacker Trenton Simpson was credited with a sack in consecutive games against Florida State on Saturday. Simpson has been explosive on Clemson’s defense, eager at (…)
Prior to this season, Clemson was 27-2 in true road games since the start of the 2015 season. During that stretch, the Tigers were a team that controlled the game, especially on offense, seizing every (…)
The Clemson Insider caught up with a highly-touted offensive lineman from The Palmetto State, who was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday. Over the weekend, Clemson (…)
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School had a large contingent of players on hand for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State this past Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Among those in attendance was one of the (…)
Clemson’s task of trying to slow down a dual-threat quarterback will continue this week when the Tigers head to Louisville, where the Cardinals have a signal caller that’s drawing comparisons to one of (…)
Jake Briningstool was nervous, but he had no reason to be. Clemson’s true freshman tight end had just caught his first career pass in front of 80,000 fans at Memorial Stadium on Saturday and yet Tuesday’s (…)
Playing comfortable games isn’t exactly Clemson’s style this season. With a defense that’s largely contained opposing offenses but an offense of their own that’s still struggling in some ways, (…)
Will Shipley played like a veteran Saturday against Florida State and showed his toughness scoring the go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Check out some great pictures of Shipley’s great performance (…)
Deshaun Watson is staying put. At least for now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, while the Dolphins and Texans had conversations about the former Clemson quarterback, it never materialized, and it was (…)
An offensive lineman in the class of 2023, who holds an offer from Clemson, dropped his final five schools on Tuesday afternoon via social media. Life Christian Academy (Colonial Heights, Va.) (…)