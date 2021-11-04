Elite Peach State OL recaps 'really cool experience' at Clemson

An elite prospect from the Peach State, who has a connection to Clemson, was back in Tiger Town this past weekend for another unofficial visit.

Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) 2024 four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn, Jr. was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 win over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

Flynn recently caught up with The Clemson Insider as he returned to The Valley for the first time since he camped at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer.

“I was very excited to come to Clemson,” he told TCI. “The highlight of my visit was [Clemson’s] offensive linemen recognizing me and showing me love.”

The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Flynn is a high-priority recruit for the Tigers. 247Sports tabs him as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman and No. 51 overall prospect nationally in the 2024 class.

With that being said, what did Clemson’s coaches have to say when Flynn arrived back on campus?

“The coaches were just trying to catch up with me on some things and they told me they would love to have me back,” Flynn said.

As mentioned above, Flynn has been to Clemson before, but he’s never had a gameday experience quite like this one. He was a bit surprised to see 80,000 people come together in Death Valley, not because of Clemson’s record, but more so the size of the town.

“I was surprised at how many people came to support the Clemson Tigers in such a small town,” he said.

His connection to Clemson is through true freshman running back Phil Mafah, who also hails from Grayson High School. Flynn, along with three of his teammates from Grayson, got to see Mafah scamper for Clemson’s longest play from scrimmage this entire season — a 63-yard run.

“Clemson has always been one of my favorite schools, especially seeing how they treat Phil, my old teammate,” Flynn added.

Flynn certainly enjoyed his first game day in The Valley, but what was it that stood out to him about Clemson?

“Everything stood out to me on how they kept on fighting back against Florida State,” he said. “Having everybody on their feet, it was a really cool experience.”

