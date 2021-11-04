Lawrence excited to square off with one of NFL's best teams, QBs

Coming off a 31-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) return home this Sunday to face the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Former Clemson star and Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is excited for the chance to bounce back from the loss to the Seahawks against one of the NFL’s best teams in the Bills, who sit atop the AFC East standings with a 5-2 record entering Week 9.

“When you’re playing a great team, you’ve got a good opportunity to go out there and show what you can do and go beat a really good team,” Lawrence said to reporters this week. “But every week, any team can beat you. You see the Seahawks had lost a few in a row, and we came in and laid an egg, played terrible and they killed us. So, every week, you’ve got to come ready and play your best to win. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. That’s the motivation, is that you can get beat any week, and you also can beat anyone any week.

“So, that’s how we look at it. But it’s definitely exciting to get an opportunity to play them because they’ve been playing so well.”

Lawrence also looks forward to the quarterback matchup with the Bills’ Josh Allen, one of the NFL’s elite signal-callers — and someone that Lawrence pays attention to and has gotten to know a little bit.

“He’s really unique,” Lawrence said. “I think just a guy that can get out of the pocket, use his legs. But he’s also 240, 250. He’s huge, and then strong arm. Plays kind of like (Kansas City Chiefs QB) Patrick Mahomes, but I think runs more, and just looks like he has fun out there. Makes plays, and that’s a guy that I look at. We’re similar, I think, in traits. He’s a lot bigger than me, but just someone that I look at that I can pull things from, just what he does well. And I think that’s been someone that’s been cool to watch. And we have one of the same trainers, Jordan Palmer, so I’ve kind of seen him around, met him, talked to him, and I think he does a really good job.”

Kickoff of Sunday’s game between the Jaguars and Bills is set for 1 p.m. and will be televised on CBS. The Jags are currently 14.5-point underdogs.

