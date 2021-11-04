Mukuba fighting through freshman wall

It was a memorable night Saturday for freshman safety Andrew Mukuba, whose mother attended her first college football game accompanied by her three other children. Mukuba recorded three tackles, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in the last quarter that shifted the momentum, allowing the Tigers to secure the win late against Florida State.

“I got to see her after the game, and it was crazy,” Mukuba said. “She was really excited to be there, and she was also mind blown because it was her first time in an environment like that and she didn’t know what to expect. She’s definitely going to be back. It was definitely special to have a good game when she was there. Just talking to her, she was really proud of me. She likes hearing my name out loud when they call my name. It was a special moment for me and her to share together.”

Prior to the game, defensive coordinator Brent Venables was concerned about Mukuba hitting the notorious freshman wall, the point where many freshmen stop progressing in their game.

“I would say guys like Mukuba and Barrett Carter, they’ve had plenty of struggles, they’ll be the first to tell you, mentally and just things like that. Just transitionally, that’s very natural,” Venables said. “They do understand football and they’ve got good instincts, but you don’t want them playing on their heels.”

Holding himself to high standards, Mukuba believes his playing could be better.

“To be honest, I don’t feel like I’ve really been playing my best football that I know I’m capable of playing,” Mukuba said. “But I just put that path behind me and just focus on trying to get better and be hopeful the next time the opportunity presents itself again, just be there to make the play.”

Mukuba also reflected on his experience being a part of such a mature freshman class that has taken on a tremendous responsibility, including the leadership of running back Will Shipley.

“In my class, we all have a special relationship,” Mukuba said. “They’re great football players and even better people. We just came in and worked hard and did everything we’re supposed to do and look out for each other. The relationship we have together and the bond we built is just special. Shipley’s pretty different. My locker is right next to his, so I like him. He’s definitely mature beyond his age and looking at that can also inspire me to do better.”

Shipley had a major impact on Saturday’s game, collecting 128 rushing yards as well as two touchdowns. The freshman class will look to contribute this weekend as the Tigers take to the road to face a 4-4 Louisville team.