Nation's No. 1 athlete 'enjoyed being a Tiger for a day'

The Clemson Insider caught up with a big-time Peach State prospect, who was in attendance for Clemson’s 30-20 over Florida State this past Saturday.

Buford (Ga.) 2024 four-star athlete K.J. Bolden made his first trip to Memorial Stadium over the weekend. Bolden was in the stands for Clemson’s season opener against Georgia in Charlotte but hadn’t yet experienced a game day in Tiger Town before last Saturday.

“The Clemson game was amazing,” Bolden told TCI. “I enjoyed being a Tiger for a day and experiencing Death Valley.

Bolden was among many talented prospects who made the trip up from Georgia for Saturday’s contest.

“The fans are amazing,” he said. “Clemson is a great program and I am looking forward to returning for a game before the season ends.”

While not confirmed, that will most likely come when the Tigers host Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 20. Clemson will play host to its class of 2022 commits and official visitors for next Saturday’s game vs. UConn.

Bolden currently ranks as the No. 1 athlete and No. 3 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. It’s only a matter of time before he becomes a five-star prospect.

