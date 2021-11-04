NFL analyst not impressed by Lawrence so far

A national NFL Draft writer/analyst handed out grades this week to every team’s first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft at the midway point of the season.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports gave the No. 1 overall pick out of Clemson, Trevor Lawrence, a grade of “C-” halfway through his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Through the first seven games of his NFL career, Lawrence has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 1,703 yards and eight touchdowns with nine interceptions, while rushing for 132 yards and two more scores on 29 carries.

“Lawrence has not played like a once-in-a-generation prospect through seven games. Just hasn’t,” Trapasso wrote in his article for CBS Sports. “Sure, the environment in Jacksonville is hardly helping. And it’s understandable that a No. 1 overall pick takes his lumps through the first half of his rookie season. We’ve seen it many times before.