ACC Power Rankings Week 9

The ACC continued its trend and remained a jumbled mess in both divisions this past week.
Virginia fell on the road at BYU 66-49 and Miami nabbed the week’s biggest win as it edged Pittsburgh 38-34 at Heinz Field.
Each week The Clemson Insider ranks every team in the ACC 1-14 based off their performance from the previous week of competition.
- Wake Forest – The Demon Deacons remain firmly in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division and claimed the No. 9 spot in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings this week. Wake Forest rolled to a 45-7 win over Duke and travels to North Carolina Saturday at noon.
- C. State – The Wolfpack bounced back and handled Louisville 28-13 in Raleigh last weekend with 21 fourth quarter points. N.C. State travels to Florida State on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.
- Pittsburgh – The Panthers struggled after falling behind early on Saturday as they fell 38-34 to Miami. But Pitt remains in the driver’s seat in the Coastal Division and Kenny Pickett is still the best quarterback in the conference. Pitt plays at Duke on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.
- Clemson – The Tigers showed promise on offense in a 30-20 win over Florida State as they covered the spread for the first time this season. Clemson has an uphill climb to the ACC title game but continues its chase at Louisville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Virginia – The Cavaliers fell 66-49 at BYU last week but that was only part of the problem for the Wahoos in Provo. In the fourth quarter Brennan Armstrong left the game with broken ribs. Virginia has the week off and hopes to have their quarterback when it hosts Notre Dame on Nov. 13.
- Louisville – The Cardinals entered the fourth quarter on Saturday with a 10-7 lead over N.C. State in Raleigh. But Louisville surrendered 21 points in the final frame and fell 28-13. It hosts Clemson on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Florida State – The Seminoles continued to show progress but fell short at Clemson despite several opportunities thanks to missed field goals. Florida State continues its fight for bowl eligibility on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. as it hosts N.C. State.
- Virginia Tech – Justin Fuente kept his job as Virginia Tech’s head coach for another week as the Hokies took care of business in a 26-17 win at Georgia Tech. The Hokies play at Boston College on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
- North Carolina – The Tar Heels looked good at Notre Dame this past week with a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter but fell 44-34 in South Bend. North Carolina hopes to maintain its grip on its state as it hosts Wake Forest in a non-conference game on Saturday at noon.
- Miami – The Hurricanes continued to trend up with a second straight ACC upset on Saturday. Miami aims to make it three straight on Saturday as it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
- Syracuse – The Orange moved above .500 in a 21-6 win over Boston College last Saturday. Syracuse has the week off before it travels to Louisville on Nov. 13.
- Georgia Tech – A difficult season continued for Georgia Tech in the loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets look to bounce back on Saturday at Miami.
- Boston College – A painful season for Boston College continued Saturday with a loss at Syracuse. The Eagles host Virginia Tech on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium.
- Duke – The Blue Devils lost their fourth straight on Saturday at Wake Forest. Duke hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon at Wallace Wade Stadium.