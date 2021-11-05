Clemson Softball's 2022 schedule announced

Clemson head softball coach John Rittman announced the program’s 2022 game schedule on Friday. The Tigers are set to play 53 regular season games, 28 of which come in McWhorter Stadium, in just their third season. Clemson’s inaugural season was cut short in 2020, and the 2021 team went 44-8 overall and earned the ACC Regular Season Championship in the program’s first full season.

Season ticket renewals are available for $225 ($8 per game) for a reserved seat and $100 for a general admission berm ticket. Season-ticket holders have until Dec. 8, 2021 to renew seats before tickets go on sale to the public.

Clemson is slated to play in four tournaments, opening the season with the FGCU Kickoff in Fort Myers, Fla. before traveling to Clearwater, Fla. for the prestigious ESPN St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Each of Clemson’s first eight game dates are away from home.

The Tigers’ opener at McWhorter Stadium comes on Feb. 25 in the Clemson Classic. The four-team round robin opens up a run of 15 straight home games for the Tigers, which also includes the Tiger Invitational, featuring an Alliance matchup with Illinois.

In league play, Clemson will see Virginia Tech, Louisville, Notre Dame and Georgia Tech at home, and travel to Duke, North Carolina, Pitt and Florida State. Clemson will also play a home-and-home with South Carolina and travel to Georgia.

No fewer than 16 games will come against programs that appeared in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, depending on preseason tournament match-ups.

Clemson returns players who made 430 combined starts in 2021, including ACC Player of the Year Valerie Cagle and fellow All-ACC selections McKenzie Clark, Marissa Guimbarda and Alia Logoleo. The Tigers also added Sam Russ, a two-time All-ACC performer at NC State as a graduate transfer and a highly-touted freshman class.

You can see the full schedule here.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

