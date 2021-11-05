Which prospect did Tyler Grisham check out Friday night?

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham hit the recruiting trail Friday night.

Ahead of Clemson’s Saturday night matchup against Louisville, Grisham stayed in the Palmetto State and was in attendance for Dutch Fork’s (Irmo, S.C.) game against Socastee (Myrtle Beach, S.C.).

Grisham is there to see 2022 four-star receiver, Antonio Williams, his mother confirmed to The Clemson Insider. Additionally, Clemson freshman receiver/quarterback Will Taylor was also back at his alma mater, alongside Grisham on the sidelines.

Taylor is out for the season after tearing his ACL during Clemson’s 19-13 win over Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 2.

As for Williams, 247Sports considers him the No. 19 wide receiver and No. 125 overall prospect regardless of opposition in the 2022 class.

While Clemson hasn’t offered just yet, Williams holds an impressive list of offers, which includes schools like Notre Dame, Florida State, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss, which make up his top-6.

