5-star Clemson pledge dominant in return from injury

It’s safe to say that Cade Klubnik is back.

Clemson’s five-star quarterback pledge was back in action Friday night after missing three games due to an injury that he suffered to his non-throwing shoulder.

Klubnik returned with a vengeance during Westlake’s (Austin, TX.) 63-21 district championship victory over Lake Travis (Austin) on Friday. He accounted for five total touchdowns — two rushing TDs (2 and 22 yards) and three passing (12, 28 and 44 yards).

Westlake finished the regular season with a 10-0 record and has now won 34 straight games.

