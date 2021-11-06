5-star Clemson QB commit ‘can’t wait’ to start career as a Tiger

Clemson’s prized quarterback commit can’t wait to start his career as a Tiger in just a couple of months.

Austin (Texas) Westlake High School five-star Cade Klubnik, the nation’s top-ranked QB in the class of 2022, is stoked to begin the next chapter of his life and academic/athletic career when he enrolls early at Clemson in January.

“So excited! I can’t wait to get there and start my new phase of life,” Klubnik told The Clemson Insider. “To learn from that coaching staff and be with such amazing people… I couldn’t be more pumped.”

Klubnik (6-2, 185) was honored last week as a member of the 2022 All-American Bowl and awarded his jersey for this year’s game.

“Was such an honor!” Klubnik said. “Felt like a dream come true.”

The 2022 All-American Bowl will be played on Saturday, Jan. 8 in San Antonio and be nationally televised on NBC.

“(Looking forward to) the competition, amazing coaching, and just to learn so much to help me get better for the next level,” Klubnik said of taking part in the prestigious all-star game, which will feature 100 of the nation’s top high school football players.

In his first six games with Westlake this season, Klubnik completed 71 percent of his passes for 1,476 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions while rushing for 196 yards and six more scores.

Klubnik missed a few games after sustaining an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Westlake’s game against Bowie (Austin, Texas) on Oct. 8, but returned Friday night against Lake Travis (Austin) and accounted for five total touchdowns while leading his team to a 63-21 victory.

“Feeling better, taking it day by day,” Klubnik said of how his shoulder is feeling.

Klubnik is the No. 1 QB and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

